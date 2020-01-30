Blackberry Farm Foundation is presenting grants totaling over $165,000 to seven organizations in Blount County in 2020.
This year’s recipients include Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, Walland Elementary School, Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, Pellissippi State Community College and Special Opps Inc., the foundation announced.
“We are honored to continue our focus on supporting Blount County programs and initiatives that make a strong impact in our community,” Blackberry Farm Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall said in a news release.
“Supporting educational programming at the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Walland Elementary and the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont alongside instrumental funding for large-scale projects like New Hope Children’s Advocacy and Pellissippi’s community training center, we are excited to support programs that help deepen the knowledge and love for places and topics we are so passionate about.”
Blackberry Farm Foundation grants focus on charitable organizations that provide services, education and support for children and foodways-related causes, according to the release. With the opening of the company’s newest resort, Blackberry Mountain, the foundation expanded its giving to organizations that provide educational opportunities around art, conservation and environmental sciences.
Blackberry Farm and the Blackberry Farm Foundation have donated more than $1.8 million to local charities over the last decade including its most recent gifts.
“Since the beginning of the Blackberry Farm Foundation in 2012, our goal has always been to drive funds into organizations that can make a lasting impact on this community," said Matt Alexander, Blackberry Farm president.
"We are thankful to the generosity of our guests that visit Blackberry concerts and events, our team and the Blackberry Farm business that all contribute to the funds raised to support programs with a strong focus on the education, support and safety of our community’s children and young adults.”
