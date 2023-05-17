More than 50 recent high school graduates entered an Airport Hilton meeting room Wednesday morning through a tunnel, in a ceremony that included flashing lights, cameras, music, cheers and balloons.
The teens were being celebrated for choosing high school opportunities that prepared them to move directly into careers with local employers, including career and technical education classes, work-based learning and apprenticeships.
“These kids are our community’s future,” said Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of the Blount Partnership, which hosted the event sponsored by ResourceMFG. He noted the progress at the Fifth Annual Job Signing Day from the first event, which featured just half a dozen graduates at the partnership’s office in Maryville.
“When I was coming out of the county schools 50 years ago we didn’t even do this much for graduation,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell quipped from the stage, standing in front of large lighted letters spelling out “Signing Day” and an elaborate balloon display.
At that time, Mitchell said, graduates could work for the Aluminum Company of America, join the military, go to college, start to work in the family farm or business, or leave town. “A lot of young people back in that time had to move off to go find good jobs,” he explained.
“As the mayor, there is nothing that I think is more blessed that we have here in this county right now than to have these opportunities for these young people to stay here, make a good living and enjoy this God-given country that we’ve got here in Blount County,” he said.
Touting local collaboration on workforce development, including a new center at the Friendsville campus of Pellissippi State Community College, the mayor said, “These students have a head start on their careers and have set themselves up on a pathway that will provide a career and financial security much earlier in life than when I was growing up.”
Partners, pathways
Speaking on behalf of educators across districts, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead noted the progress over the past decade in providing multiple pathways for students and overcoming the stigma once associated with vocational education.
“Career and technical education is in high demand,” Winstead said, noting those courses can improve student outcomes, academic motivation and engagement. The hands-on, real-life experience in work-based learning reinforces academic instruction, he said.
Partnerships between educators and employers have ensured that what students learn in the classroom is relevant to today’s workplace. “We’ve made a focused effort to align the pathways that are available to the jobs that are in Blount County,” he said.
“The collaboration behind the scenes … from the school teachers to the higher ed and the industry partners is a great thing, and I think it’s unique in Blount County through the Blount Partnership that we have all those people together around the table talking about what’s best for kids. I think this is a result of much of that work,” Winstead said.
“We’re excited to watch them grow in their careers right here in Blount County,” he said.
More than half of this year’s honorees graduated from William Blount High School, but Heritage, Alcoa and Maryville high schools also had several; one came from Bearden High School and one from Midway, in Roane County.
Many of the students have opportunities to continue their studies with their new employers.
Opening doors
Blount Memorial Hospital’s executive director of public relations and marketing, Jennie Bounds, invited 11 graduates to sign the paperwork Wednesday to “be part of our family,” a workplace that includes about 2,650 people.
“You can grow into so many careers,” she said in an interview after the ceremony. For example, a recent graduate may start as a certified nursing assistant and then. through working at the hospital, decide to purse a career in physical therapy.
“The unique thing about the hospital is it’s not just clinical positions,” she said. “We have a position for any skill set, and any schedule. The opportunities to continue to learn are always there, because health care changes every day.”
BMH wasn’t the only health care business among more than 30 employers at the event. Natalie Cruze-Sharp from Heritage High School started working as a nursing technician on the oncology floor at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in February and plans to purse a nursing degree.
Chris Boruff, owner of Boruff’s Autobody, appreciates that the schools work with small and large employers, and he signed William Blount graduate Kameron Morgan.
Lewis Amos learned welding in the CTE program at Heritage, and in his new position at MowerWorx he is learning about mechanics.
Chad Cowden has some introduction to mechanics and electronics through the agriculture science program at William Blount, and now he is excited about becoming a licensed electrician through an apprenticeship program with Danny Davis Electrical. As a journeyman electrician, he said, “Then I can go anywhere I want to. I can start my own company.”
Tami Lance, president of JDL Construction in Louisville, explained why this year’s ceremony was special to her, although she has hired other students through the WBHS work-based learning program. “Today’s a legacy signing, as I’m signing my own son,” she said during the ceremony.
James “Daiden” Lance will continue studying diesel mechanics at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology while working for the business.
As a parent, Tami Lance said she has a new perspective of the school’s efforts to help students find a career that matches their interests and skills, and she thanked the educators.
Many students have had paid positions with the employers before this week’s ceremony.
Zachary McNamee began working at Xtreme Tower Products during his junior year, was a full-time employee last summer and has continued after graduating in December 2022. He’s also continuing his welding studies at Pellissippi State.
Seth Russell had an internship at the mayor’s office his junior year before interning at CBBC Bank starting last fall. Throughout the school year he worked in multiple departments, from bookkeeping to loans to marketing. Now he is a teller, and he plans to continue in that job while taking classes at Pellissippi State.
At William Blount he took classes in accounting, business communications and marketing with teacher Denise Long, who is retiring. “She taught me everything I needed to learn,” Russell said.
Bearden’s Jayden Roos connected with Pipe Wrench Home Services during a career fair. Training Director Terry Burns noted the student was interested in computer hardware, and Burns explained how computers are used now in water and HVAC systems.
Roos will begin a six-month training program at the end of the month, in exchange for a two-year work commitment. He will begin with one day a week in the field and four in the classroom, earning certifications, working with a mentor and being shaped for the type of role that will fit him best. A pay raise comes with graduation from that program.
As part of the Wednesday’s ceremony U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett sent a video message of congratulations from his office in Washington, D.C.
“The trades are really where it’s at. You’re proof that success doesn’t have to have a college degree attached to it. … Dadgummit, if I had to do it all over again I would have become a welder,” the congressman said.
