Arconic’s financials are part of the collateral damage caused by the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX airliners.
The air disasters caused the MAX to be grounded by government aviation authorities around the world and Boeing to slow and then temporarily halt production of the plane as newly built aircraft were parked.
At a fourth-quarter earnings call Monday, John Plant, Arconic chairman and CEO, said the company has taken about a $400 million revenue hit because of the Boeing MAX mess.
Doubts about the plane’s and Boeing’s future adds uncertainty to Arconic’s financial forecast, and Plant noted that made it difficult to make precise forecasts about future aviation production.
Barron’s reported that 8% of the company’s sales stem from Boeing. That number includes sales to other Boeing suppliers, such as General Electric, which partners in producing engines for the MAX.
Add to that uncertainty the upcoming division on April 1 of Arconic into two companies. Arconic will continue to produce rolled products to supply transportation and construction manufacturers. Howmet will concentrate on forgings and castings with a focus on aerospace.
That hasn’t scared off investors as Arconic share prices are 57% higher than 12 months ago.
While fourth-quarter earnings announced Monday fell short of what Wall Street expected, the difference was minimal.
Bottom line: The Street was looking for $3.5 billion in sales providing 54-cents per-share earnings.
Reality: 53-cents per share earnings from sales of $3.4 billion.
Reaction: Arconic’s stock price rose about 5.8 percent when earnings were reported. That recouped some of the slightly over 5% drop in share price since the beginning the year.
In the earnings report, Arconic’s fourth-quarter net income was $309 million with posted revenue of $3.4 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $470 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.19 billion.
Tennessee Operations
Regarding Tennessee Operations, Ken Giacobbe, company executive vice president and CFO, said during the earnings report call on Monday, “As expected, the transition of our Tennessee plant to more profitable Industrial Products showed a year-over-year improvement in the fourth quarter. The impact was $13 million.”
Later in the call, Curtis Woodworth, an analyst with Credit Suisse, asked Chairman/CEO Plant a specific question about Tennessee Operations, looking back at when the plant produced only can sheet before switching to industrial products.
“It seems like at Tennessee, you still have at least 100 million pounds of capacity or more there. Can you talk about your plan to fill that and are you having any discussions with beverage can sheet suppliers, because it seems like there is a real clear emerging deficit in terms of what’s going on the aluminum can side in the U.S.”
“We’ve had no discussions with any can manufacturers at this point in time,” Plant said. “In fact we’re precluded from doing so by the agreement with ALCOA (Inc.) through the third quarter of 2020. What we do note is the continued movements, let’s say, particularly from the anti-plastic movement and which I think is going to be a net beneficiary to both glass bottle and to aluminum can,” he said.
He did not rule out, however, that market conditions that could offer an opportunity for resumption of can sheet production at Tennessee Operations at sometime in the future.
“And therefore with the capacity which has been taken out of the North American market by ourselves and others, then that might result in a position in the future, which might be interesting. But currently we’re not — we’re not participating in discussions with them about it. So, the assumption for this year is all about the industrial market and not beverage can,” he said.
Later in his recap of the year and quarter, Plant again referred to Tennessee Operations, saying , “The Tennessee transition to Industrial Products helped offset the declines in automotive and commercial transportation.”
Talking dollars, Plant said Arconic finished the year with about $1.7 billion of cash after $1.15 billion in share repurchases and reducing debt by $400 million.
Back to Boeing, he referenced the difficulty in deciding whether to lay off skilled workers due to a reduction in aviation manufacturing during a tight labor market. It might be difficult to get those workers back when conditions improve.
Looking ahead
Still, Plant made projections.
“The split, as stated, is set for the first of April and hence by achieving this early timing, we will be able to see three clean quarters in 2020. Now let me turn to the specific numbers, but noting firstly that given the uncertainty to that which Boeing will exactly announce and their future increases in production plans, this causes me to provide a wider bandwidth of guidance than would be normal,” he said.
Plant targeted revenue to be in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion with organic growth in the range of 1% to 3%. Aerospace revenue is expected to increase year-over-year, when excluding the MAX situation. If the MAX impact were to be included, aerospace revenue is expected to be flat year-over-year.
“We expect continued aerospace price increases in 2020 and growth year-over-year in Industrial Products, driven by the transition of our Tennessee plant into more profitable Industrial Products,” Plant said.
