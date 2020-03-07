Marty Calloway, CEO and President of Calloway Oil Co. and E-Z Stop Food Marts for over 30 years, retired on March 1. Calloway is the son of Hugh Calloway Sr., the founder of Calloway Oil Company. He was named CEO on Aug. 31, 2001, but has been active in the company since 1989.
“It has truly been an honor and privilege to lead the company that was the lifelong dream of my father, its success is due to the countless employees and business partners throughout the years that I have been blessed to work with,” Calloway said.
Calloway Oil Company distributes Exxon and Mobil products in nine Tennessee counties including Blount. The operation employs about 250 people.
There will be a farewell event for Calloway from 5-7 p.m. March 17, at Sullivan’s Restaurant.
