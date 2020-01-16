Signup 54, a general CRP (Conservation Reserve Program), is underway and extends through Feb. 28.
The signup provides opportunities to enroll erodible, unproductive and other sensitive cropland in contracts of 10 to 15 years in return for annual rental payments and possibly other financial incentives, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Tuesday.
Eligible land would need to have a cropping history for at least four of the six years from 2012 to 2017 or be an expired contract from the last three years that did not have a chance for re-enrollment.
The CRP has been in effect since 1985 and is credited with saving billions of tons of soil from eroding, improving water quality, and restoring millions of acres of wildlife and pollinator habitat. A signup period for existing grasslands will be held from March 16 to May 15. Enrolled grasslands can be maintained as grazing lands.
“For landowners looking to retire sensitive or unproductive fields from crop production, enrolling them in selected CRP options can be profitable and also provide some great wildlife habitat,” said Mark Gudlin, Habitat Program manager for TWRA.
