Cornerstone of Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment center located in Louisville, has added two members to its Leadership team.
Kevin Daggett is the new director of utilization review (UR), returning to Cornerstone after three years as UR manager for Pasadena Villa. A member of the National Association of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors and a licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor, Daggett will be responsible for supervising all utilization review functions at Cornerstone.
The utilization review process is an integral part of providing drug and alcohol treatment and involves the coordination of prior authorization for care from health insurance providers based on needs assessments of those seeking help for alcoholism and addiction, according to a news release.
A Townsend resident and native of Seattle, Daggett has been married to his wife, Anne, for more than 21 years, and both are active in the East Tennessee recovery community. They have a son, Campbell, 19.
Ricky Moore, a native and resident of Lenoir City, has been hired as Cornerstone’s IT operations manager, after serving as an onsite support specialist at Cornerstone for the past several years through the technology company C Spire.
In his new position, Moore will provide IT support to Cornerstone employees and manage the company’s IT systems across its two campuses. He is the father of a 3-year-old daughter, Hazel Grace.
