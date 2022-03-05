Dear Dave: What exactly is an executor, and what part do they play in someone’s will? —
Think of someone you know who is trustworthy, conscientious and good at talking to people. This person also needs to be mature, capable of handling life events with a level head and have an honest heart. You need to think about where your potential executor lives, too, because they could end up spending a lot of time working with the courts in your area. If you already have someone in mind who has all the right personal qualities, but lives out of state, research your state’s requirements for an executor’s location. Virtual meetings could be a possibility.
The amount of time needed for an executor to handle your affairs when you’re gone could be enormous. Depending on the complexity of your estate, it could take months — or even years. Once you settle on someone as executor, be honest with them about all the responsibilities that come with the job.
Dear Dave: What is the best way to invest a one-time lump sum of $2,500? My plan is to leave the money alone and let it grow for a long time. —
When it comes to investing, I consider 10 years or more to be a long time. That being the case, I’d suggest a growth stock or growth and income mutual fund with a solid track record of 10 to 20 years.
I hope this helps!
