We would like to have a date night once a month, and he thinks we should set aside $200 for this. Under the current circumstances, I feel like this is too much. What do you think? —
My advice would be to lower the date night amount to about $50 right now. That’s plenty for a reasonable dinner and a babysitter for a couple of hours. You might not have to figure babysitting expenses into the equation at all if you have family or friends nearby.
Going out on a date doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money. Years ago, when my wife and I were broke, we did tons of stuff that didn’t cost a dime. Things like hiking and picnics are great ways to spend quality time together, while keeping your pocketbook in your pocket. Just be creative, talk about it together and make sure you find ways to have a little us time on a regular basis.
I think you’re right on this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.