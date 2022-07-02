Dear Dave: Sometimes on vacation trips I like to check out casinos. I always account for the money I wager in my budget, and I never spend more than I’ve allotted. How do you feel about gambling at a casino, as long as you limit your spending this way?
— Carson
Dear Carson: Ok, I’m going to be honest about this. When someone tells me they gamble for fun or recreation, my first thought is they’re crazy—crazy enough to think they’ll actually come out ahead. I mean, you might see a news story once in a while about someone winning big money in a casino, but that almost never happens. Think, too, about how much cash those folks flushed down the toilet previously while gambling. In reality, there’s a strong chance they didn’t really “win” anything. They probably just recouped a small portion of their previous, substantial losses.
I know, all this probably makes me sound old and out of touch. But I just don’t get the concept of gambling “for fun.” I don’t find it thrilling or exciting to lose money I’ve worked hard to earn, even if there are flashing lights and a party going on. Don’t get me wrong, my wife and I include “fun money” in our budget every month and do things we enjoy. But, to each his own, I guess. Still, my advice would be don’t waste your time and money on that stuff.
Dave Ramsey is a personal finance expert and host of The Ramsey Show.
