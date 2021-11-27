He wants us to set up an account where we both put 10% of our income for discretionary spending.
My husband makes more money than I do, and because of this, he says it is fair that he would be able to spend more than I would. How do you feel about this? —
Right now, he’s being pretty immature and selfish about the whole
situation.
It’s a bad plan.
Let’s look at this from another angle.
There are lots of families where only one person works outside the home and generates an income.
Would it be fair, then, to say only the person making money is allowed a little cash to spend for fun once in a while? Of course, not. When two people are married, they are pronounced “as
one.”
That means even if you only have one person with an income, it becomes our income. If you have kids, they become our kids. See where I’m going with this?
Marriage is not a me thing, it’s a we thing. Always.
Sometimes credit card companies will respond to this by jacking up the interest rates, or doing other shady things, but the point is to get them out of your life as
quickly as possible and stop using the stupid things.
Personal finance is 80% behavior.
Ridding yourself of credit cards, and getting credit card debt out of your life for good, is a great first step in learning to behave with your money.
You don’t build
wealth or save money by using credit cards,
no matter what anyone says.
If you’re naïve enough to think you’re going to play around with a multi-billion-dollar industry and beat them at their own game, you’re sadly mistaken.
The only way to win against credit card companies is by refusing to play their game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.