The East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard presented $1,000 scholarships July 13 to three student veterans at Maryville College. From left, MC President Bryan Coker; Dave Daniels, the college’s director of military outreach and transfer recruiting; scholarship recipients Tyler Ramsey and Robbie Paskiewicz; and ETVHG members John Speck, Paul Trotter, Nancy McEntee and Stuart ‘Stu’ Hall. Not pictured, scholarship recipient Daniel Collins.
Three Maryville College student veterans were selected to receive scholarships from the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard through a new partnership with the college’s Military Student Center.
Tyler Ramsey, Robbie Paskiewicz and Daniel Collins each were presented $1,000 scholarships during a ceremony on campus on Wednesday.
Both seniors who served in the U.S. Army, Ramsey is majoring in finance/accounting, and Paskiewicz in majoring in mathematics for teacher licensure. Collins, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is majoring in psychology and a member of the Class of 2025.
The scholarships are meant to help veterans who “exhibit dynamic leadership abilities and have some semblance of how their chosen vocation will further the cause of the veteran and/or general population upon graduation,” said Dave Daniels, director of military outreach and transfer recruiting at MC.
ETVHG selected the scholarship recipients after interviews held on campus.
Eligibility criteria included GPA, leadership in and out of uniform, and financial need. The scholarship funds can be used for anything that will help support the students at Maryville College, such as bookstore purchases, parking fees and campus dining, Daniels said.
ETVHG was established to honor the military service of deceased veterans, but Nancy McEntee, scholarship coordinator, said the organization was eager to find another way to give back to veterans in the community.
“The slogan on our van says, ‘Veterans serving veterans,’” McEntee said. “Usually, the ETVHG serves veterans and their families in cemeteries, during a time of grief and sorrow. During the last two years, due to the pandemic, that sorrow became a national grief, with many of the veterans buried locally dying from COVID-19. The requests for our services increased during those two years, as did the generous donations from family members. Our team realized the need to give back to the community. Today, we continue to serve veterans during funerals but wanted to find another way to support veterans. The ETVHG have been richly blessed. As a measure of our gratitude, we created these scholarships for Maryville College veterans.”
