Financial services firm Edward Jones has tabbed Jackson Turner as its new financial adviser in Maryville, a press release states.
Turner has spent 11 years in the financial services industry and will work out of the office of Todd Mills, 208 Simmons St., Maryville, for the next several months before moving to a new office while still serving Blount County.
Turner may be reached at 865-982-2546.
Edward Jones caters to individual investors, is headquartered in St. Louis and provides financial services in the U.S. and through an affiliate in Canada, the release states. It employs more than 19,000 financial advisers and serves more than 7 million clients, overseeing a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets, the release states.
