First Horizon Bank is launching a promotional campaign about a new line of checking products.
The new accounts — FirstView, SmartView and TotalView Checking — come with a new set of features based on how customers prefer to access their banking services. A customer may choose a savings account at no additional charge with each product, premium interest on checking balances, and additional bonus interest based on the customer’s longevity with the bank.
This new checking product line was developed following more than a year of research by First Horizon on financial trends, engaging with customers to learn their evolving preferences and developing new technology, according to a news release.
