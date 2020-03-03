MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2020--
Fourshore Partners (Fourshore) announced today its acquisition of North State Acceptance (“North State” or “NSA”), a specialty finance company that purchases and services retail installment sales contracts from automobile dealerships.
NSA is a leading provider of indirect subprime auto financing and direct consumer loans, enabling emerging credit consumers in Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions to purchase automobiles or obtain financing through a network of dedicated independent auto dealers and 12 branch locations. Led by long-term industry veterans, North State utilizes an effective business model leveraging branch locations to ensure rigorous underwriting, efficient servicing and collections, and attractive asset and financial performance through multiple economic cycles.
“We are excited to partner with Fourshore to build upon NSA’s foundation and recent momentum,” said Jim Ratcliff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North State Acceptance.
Pedro Freyre, Partner at Fourshore, said that “partnering with the best-in-class management team made NSA a very attractive opportunity at this particularly point in the auto finance cycle.”
The transaction was led by Jose Costa, Pedro Freyre, and Milos Milosevic at Fourshore Partners. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the seller, Pine Tree Equity Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About North State Acceptance
North State Acceptance is a specialty finance company headquartered in Raleigh, NC with branches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Delaware. The Company works directly with independent auto dealerships across these states by offering flexible and competitive financing plans.
About Fourshore Partners
Fourshore Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean. Fourshore targets companies generating between $2m and $15m of EBITDA with enterprise values between $10m and $75m.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005508/en/
CONTACT: Milos Milosevic
Vice President
Fourshore Partners
KEYWORD: FLORIDA NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE
SOURCE: Fourshore Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2020.
PUB: 03/03/2020 06:35 AM/DISC: 03/03/2020 06:35 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.