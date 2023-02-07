Vonore-based Genera has hired packaging industry veteran James Davidson as its new chief commercial officer, in charge of developing strategy and rapid expansion plans for the manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced agriculture-based pulp and molded fiber products.
Davidson will help Genera’s customers move toward more sustainable packaging products to meet environmental and sustainability goals, including net zero commitments.
“We are excited about the broad packaging industry experience James brings to Genera,” said CEO Kelly Tiller. “He adds significant commercial expertise to our leadership team and his background will help us accelerate our growth as we look to build on our strong external brand and long-term sustainable business development.”
Davidson has more than 20 years of experience in progressive packaging industry leadership roles in sales, marketing, operations and product development.
Last year Genera was acquired by Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. As part of the purchase, Ara committed up to $200 million in additional capital to support significant expansion of the company’s sustainable pulp and packaging business.
“I am honored to work with Genera and our customers to accelerate the path toward lower carbon emissions and reduced waste while supporting our local farmers,” Davidson said. “Genera offers our customers unique solutions to some of the industry’s biggest challenges with unmatched and proprietary expertise in pulp science, processing, and manufacturing. Genera’s vertical integration from domestic carbon-negative, agri-positive farm operations through to finished product offers unparalleled sustainability, supply security and manufacturing scale.”
In his previous roles, Davidson managed commercial activities across multiple countries and led several packaging businesses through various stages of growth.
“The Genera team brings together deep scientific knowledge, industry and functional expertise combined with the most advanced partners in the industry,” Davidson said. “I’m very excited to be working with a company that is at the forefront of decarbonization solutions that are beneficial for our food supply, highly adaptable, and perfectly aligned with our customers’ needs and commitments.”
Davidson is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in packaging engineering. He has been a long-time board member of the trade association PAC Global and serves as a PAC Global Awards expert panel judge.
For more information about Genera visit https://generainc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.