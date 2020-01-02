Ryan Goode is joining First Horizon Bank as a mortgage loan originator for Blount County.
In First Horizon National Corp.’s announcement Monday, Greg Wilson, First Horizon’s president for the Maryville Region, said Goode has more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry including seven years in the mortgage area with First Horizon.
In his role as mortgage loan originator, Goode will assist customers with a wide array of mortgage products such as fixed-rate and adjustable-rate loans and specialized loan products for medical professionals, veterans’ administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and affordable housing.
Goode is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership and has received many First Horizon honors for excellent sales and service performance.
