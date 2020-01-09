Employees of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and their families accumulated over 100,000 volunteer hours in 2019 through community outreach, according to a community and economic impact report by the company.
Harrah’s, located in Cherokee, N.C., said in a news release Wednesday that Harrah’s Employees Reaching Out (H.E.R.O.) program allows its workers to volunteer with nonprofit organizations.
In 2019, the company assisted over 100 local organizations including Manna Food Bank, No Barriers, The Blue Ridge Honor Flight and REACH of Haywood, Macon, Clay and Cherokee counties.
In addition to their volunteer efforts, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also supported local organizations through sponsorship donations totaling over $500,000 in cash and services. Contributions include the $12,000 donation raised during Harrah’s Cherokee’s first Pink Party for breast cancer awareness and research.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also contributed over $481,000 in concert ticket sales, raffle ticket sales as well as cash and in-kind donations during its fourth annual 3 Doors Down concert to benefit The Better Life Foundation.
Adding to charitable work and eco-friendly initiatives, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also paid its 3,500 employees over $190 million in salaries, wages and benefits in addition to paying area vendors over $50 million for contracts and services for 2019, according to the company’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.