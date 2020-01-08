Walmart is holding wellness events Saturday from 10 a.m-2 p.m. for customers at both Blount County stores, in Alcoa at 1030 Hunters Crossing, and in Maryville at 2410 U.S. 411 South.

The health screenings offer an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals, and services that include:

·         “Low-cost” flu shots and immunizations

·         Free health screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and vision

·         Wellness demonstrations.

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health service for customers held since 2014. The company has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly event.

