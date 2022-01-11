Russell & Abbott Heating and Cooling of Maryville, which marked its 44th anniversary in 2021, has purchased Air Masters Heating and Cooling, founded on 2003 by Brian and Alisa Baker. The Knoxville-based company will be part of Russell & Abbott, which provides residential heating and air conditioning services primarily in Blount, Knox and Loudon counties.
“My wife and I are retiring due to health issues. I wanted to be sure my heating and air customers continue to be well taken care of,” said Baker, Air Masters Heating and Cooling owner. “We have worked hard to build a special relationship with our customers so it was important to us to ensure they will be in good hands. The Russell & Abbott team members are experienced professionals, and they stand behind their service. My customers can trust and rely on them to do the right thing.”
Russell & Abbott, located at 2124 East Broadway Ave. in Maryville, has won numerous awards, recognition, and accolades — including several Reader’s Choice awards and being named the 2015 Business of the Year by the Blount Chamber of Commerce.
“I want this to be a seamless transition. Air Masters customers can still use the same phone numbers they are used to, plus Brian will be available to us on a consultative basis should the need arise,” said Melissa Meck, Russell & Abbott President. “Customers can expect that we are qualified to service any brand of equipment, and if a new system is needed, there are many options within our exclusive Onyx ™ line of high efficiency equipment with financing terms for almost anyone.”
