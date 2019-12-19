Aaron Killian, of Russell & Abbott Heating and Cooling, is the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's Ambassador of the Year.
Killian was recognized for the honor at the Chamber's year-end meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 18.
During the year, Killian took home Ambassador of the Month honors eight times.
Chamber Ambassadors assist in retaining members and help with their membership benefits through personal one-on-one visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.