If the mountains will not come to the foodies, the food trucks will come to the mountains.
The words of the old saying about the mountains and Muhammad are a little mangled, but the sentiment applies as a one-of-a-kind food festival is set to debut in Townsend.
On March 27-28, Simply Greater Design and Events is hosting the inaugural Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival at the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, located at 118 Stables Drive off Highway 73 in Townsend.
The festival kicks off with a VIP event on March 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to the public on March 28 for all ages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that Friday and Saturday, respectively.
According to the festival’s Facebook page, RV sites are already sold out, but a few VIP ticket packages were available.
Set against the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains, the festival highlights the distinctive food truck communities in Blount County and the surrounding East Tennessee area. Nearly 40 food trucks will be in attendance showcasing diverse cuisine and flavors from Southern, down-home comfort food to international favorites like Italian, Filipino, Asian and more. Gluten-free options will be available.
The festival site includes a playground for children and games like corn hole and horseshoes.
Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to imbibe in local beers and enjoy spirits from distillers featured at the Townsend Grains & Grits Festival that takes place in November. The Grains & Grits Festival offers whiskey and spirits tastings from 30-plus distillers along with gourmet food highlighting the culinary scene.
The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority and food truck caterers expect the event will boost tourism to the area towards the end of the off-season.
“We’re thrilled to have a new festival in Blount County that spotlights the thriving, mobile culinary community through the Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “Attendees will not only enjoy sampling the food, but also the beautiful outdoor scenery at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.”
The location at Little Arrow has its benefits as each food truck will have its own campsite.
Tina Rhea, owner of REO Cheesewagon said, “We want to give people the chance to eat their way through the campground, exploring a wide variety of our local food trucks in one of the most beautiful settings Tennessee has to offer.”
Tickets to the festival are $5 and include parking, shuttle service and a swag pack. VIP tickets packages vary on price. Children 12 and under are free. VIP ticket sales end today, Jan. 31, and tickets for the public go on sale Saturday, Feb. 1.
For VIP tickets visit Little Arrow Resort’s website or for general admission, click here. For more information about this event, visit the GSM food truck festival Facebook page.
