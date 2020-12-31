One of Maryville’s local staples is closing its doors, but perhaps not for long.
Richy Kreme Do-Nuts, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, is closing for at least a month. Employee Brandy Barner told The Daily Times on Thursday the store was closing indefinitely unless someone buys it, but according to Realtor Charles Baine and a post by the shop’s Instagram account, plans already are in motion for its future.
The Instagram post, made Dec. 30, states Richy Kreme would close just for January and would reopen Feb. 1. That time frame was corroborated by Baine, who is handling the business’s sale and said it is already under contract to transfer to a new owner.
It went under contract on Tuesday, and the new owner, whose identity Baine would not disclose, plans to not only reopen the shop on Feb. 1, but also retain everything, including the shop’s branding and assets, Baine said.
The business is listed for sale on the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors website, with a sale price of $160,000.
“This iconic donut shop has been serving some of the best donuts in east TN since 1948,” the listing states. “The price includes all new equipment package (2017). Inventory, goodwill, and all recipes and training. The business can stay at this location with a new 3-year lease at $1900.00 a month. Or can be relocated without a lease.
“The real estate and building can be purchased for an additional $325K.”
Attempts by The Daily Times to reach Cole Davis, who operates Richy Kreme, were unsuccessful.
Richy Kreme’s last business day was Thursday; numerous patrons waited in line, and the shop had sold out of all donuts by approximately 11 a.m. that morning. It usually stays open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or whenever it sells out of donuts.
One patron in line Thursday, Michelle Hodge, said she saw on Facebook that the shop was closing.
“I was very sad to read the news,” Hodge said. “I’ve been eating donuts here since I was a little girl, and my aunt used to work here. I have a lot of fond memories of Richy Kreme.”
“It’s just a staple here in Blount County,” Hodge added.
A local tradition
Richy Kreme was founded in 1948 by Marion Richardson, the shop’s website states. Richardson moved to Blount County in 1939.
Bobby Davis purchased Richy Kreme in April 2017, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times. The shop has since expanded into a next-door building, the former site of Charlotte Glass Bookkeeping.
Charlotte Glass Mizell and Robin Mizell, who operated Charlotte Glass Bookkeeping, previously owned Richy Kreme, notching their place among a small group of owners the shop has had during its long history.
Richy Kreme even used to sell other food besides donuts. In the past, Richy Kreme burgers and fries were a hit, though the shop eventually moved to just selling donuts.
“It was Maryville’s first drive-in restaurant,” Charlotte Glass Mizell told The Daily Times in 2001. “You could get hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken baskets, things like that. I remember coming here as a child and getting a donut with my hot dog basket.”
Charlotte Glass Mizell passed away in 2016.
Davis’ goal, he said in 2017, was to make Richy Kreme a chain, as it had been in the past. He emphasized during the remodeling that year a focus on keeping the shop open.
“Unless something catastrophic happens, we’re not closing,” Davis said then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.