Dustin Cochran was lying on his mother’s couch, scrolling on his phone, when he first saw the listing.
Richy Kreme, the long-revered Maryville donut shop, was for sale.
“I thought, ‘Huh, that’s interesting.’ Because I had been there many times,” Cochran told The Daily Times.
Flash forward to Saturday and Cochran is hopping around Richy Kreme’s kitchen, pouring glaze and flipping donuts as the legendary shop’s new owner. After a brief closing, Richy Kreme, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reopened Friday, boasting the same branding and recipes despite new management.
The shop in late December announced it was closing, sending Richy Kreme into a month-long hiatus. That’s rare territory for a business that has been a Blount County staple since 1948.
But Cochran and his staff have since revitalized the Maryville favorite, and they’re ready to lead Richy Kreme into a new era.
‘I kind of liked the buzz’
Cochran’s road to taking over Richy Kreme was anything but simple.
“It’s a beautiful, long story,” Cochran said.
Cochran always wanted to own his own business. Intent on opening a bakery, he was in negotiations to start one in Florida, where he worked as director of a hospital’s food service program.
And Cochran isn’t short on culinary knowledge or experience; he previously was the culinary director for the University of Tennessee, as well as the corporate chef for Tennova, which owns and operates multiple Tennessee hospitals.
“There’s nothing more incredible in the world to me than to make something with my hands that you are going to eat,” Cochran said. “You’re literally going to put it in your body and I created it. I just love the look on somebody’s face when they eat something or try something, how excited they are.”
Before he finished those Florida negotiations, though, Cochran on Dec. 26 made a last-minute decision to travel home to Blount County. It was then he first saw the Richy Kreme listing and was intrigued.
Cochran inquired about the business and took a “deep dive” into researching it. Two days after initially noticing the listing, he made his decision.
“So at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, I typed up my offer to the owners and laid back down and went to bed,” Cochran said.
The offer was accepted, and just in time. Once word got out that Richy Kreme was closing, Cochran said, its then-ownership received a huge number of calls from those interested in purchasing the business.
When news broke that Richy Kreme had been sold, people associated with the purchase were assailed by another question: Who bought it? Cochran wouldn’t allow his name to be divulged, a right he was guaranteed via his contract; he wanted to lay low in case the deal snagged.
“And No.2, I kind of liked the buzz,” Cochran said. “People like the mystery. People like a good story.”
The transition was completed, and the previous owners gave Cochran a document containing all of Richy Kreme’s original paperwork. Included were the shop’s first, 1948 recipes, which Cochran has vowed to follow.
And they aren’t just donut recipes. Those original documents included instructions for cooking chili, corn dogs and more.
“And then I was alone in Richy Kreme,” Cochran said. “And I had these beautiful, hand-written index cards that are almost red-clay, dirty from 70 years ago. It was in that moment I made the decision: I’m going to follow this. ... I thought, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’m going to honor it.’”
An ‘overwhelming’ first day
Cochran’s first Richy Kreme hire was his mother. He then hired the shop’s former manager to fill the same role.
Before officially reopening Richy Kreme, Cochran had donuts delivered to a select group of influential people and organizations in Blount County, including Blount Memorial Hospital and the 911 call center. He said the feedback was positive and recipients were “excited.”
For its opening day, the shop had a solid plan, Cochran said, as previous ownership had kept detailed records of historical volume. Things didn’t go according to plan, though.
Cochran said Richy Kreme sold more donuts Friday than it ever had before, according to available records; the shop’s previous best was a month prior, the day it closed.
“It was overwhelming,” Cochran said. “We did right at 200 dozen donuts today from 6 a.m. to noon.”
He said his goal is to give back to the community through a brand he admittedly believes has taken a hit recently. As part of that brand-rebuilding process, Cochran has been diligent on social media, connecting with customers through posts, including one in a frequently asked questions style, that have drawn high engagement.
He’s been impacted by locals’ stories of Richy Kreme, from first dates to family moments, and sees the shop as both a meaningful part of Blount County and a smart business opportunity.
“I definitely have big plans for it,” Cochran said.
