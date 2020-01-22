China based-Minth Group, a designer and manufacturer of structural body, trim and decorative parts for the automotive industry, plans to expand in Lewisburg with a $87 million investment creating 254 new jobs over the next five years.
Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Minth officials announced Tuesday the company will build an additional 236,000-square-foot-facility on its existing site for production of injection-molded, painted and chrome-plated plastic components to be supplied to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The facility is set to be completed by 2021.
