The stretch of Hall Road between Bessemer and Davies Street is a residential section away from becoming a full block developed by Jeff and Sherri Robinson, who own Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on the corner of Hall and Bessemer.
“We’re invested in Alcoa,” Sherri Robinson said in an email to The Daily Times. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received, and we want to be an engaged and active part of the community. It only seems natural to keep investing and to keep growing.”
“Plus we really liked the space and the idea of preserving a historic building,” Jeff Robinson added. “So moving our brewery to Alcoa became a no brainer.”
In Clarksville, Jeff Robinson said he and his wife have built 103 units in the area near their pub in the last 15 years, either on their own or with partnerships.
“We believe that opportunity exists in Alcoa as well,” he said.
Six townhomes are planned for the triangle of grassy space between the brewery and Davies Street. Development upgrades also include storage space for increased demand in Blackhorse brews.
The Alcoa Municipal/Regional Planning Commission approved a concept plan for the development in July.
The design of the land includes a large open space for a sidewalk to be at least 20 feet wide facing Hall Road.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson said in a July work session with the planning commission that he would also like to see a greenway expansion into the area.
Alcoa officials encouraged the brewery from the start, Jeff Robinson added. And the city had regulations in place that are good for breweries, unlike many other places, he said.
“We’re a small, family-owned business trying to grow,” Sherri Robinson said. “This community provided opportunity for us to do that, and we are thrilled to be a part of Alcoa and Blount County.”
In February, beer from their breweries was sold in about 90 Kroger grocery stores, 40 Walmart locations and 250 convenient stores in the state of Tennessee, according to Jeff Robinson.
Beer sales are still growing, he said in August, so the business is adding warehouse space to store cans near the railroad tracks.
The two started the process to purchase an unusable lot from the city of Alcoa that is on the opposite side of W. Bessemer from the brewery at the beginning of the year. Jeff mentioned potential plans for the corridor then, but it wasn’t until July that more development from the Robinsons’ culminated on the planning commission agenda.
The two still don’t have definite plans for that lot from the city, Jeff Robinson said. It’s currently being used for extra parking for the brewery, mostly by employees.
“It has some pretty severe geotechnical problems,” he said. “If we can cost effectively fix the bad dirt problems we would like to add some mixed use development there as well.”
At its core, the Robinsons said their investments are driven by a desire to preserve history by repurposing old buildings, like turning the former Alcoa city garage building to a brewery and pub.
“It’s important to us to preserve the structures and provide opportunities for their use to evolve and to grow,” Sherri Robinson said.
In addition to the Blackhorse locations in Alcoa and Clarksville, the Robinson’s have another in downtown Knoxville.
