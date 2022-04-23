No matter how hard we try, sometimes things don’t go as planned. Challenges arrive in time to frustrate and slow progress. It’s possible to deal with those challenges without breaking your stride in moving forward. The workplace of today is fascinating, complex and has many moving parts.
It is rich with opportunities to create success. Some leaders spend their days putting out fires.” Unexpected challenges pop-up regularly like weeds (i.e., being short-staffed, having inadequate resources, sudden changes, etc.…) Such recurring issues give us plenty of opportunities to develop resilience. Our roles require it. Resilience is essential to those wishing to be an effective leader. Careful planning alone is not enough.
So how do we build the abilities and skillsets that foster resiliency? First, we must practice mindfulness. That means taking the time to be fully present in your daily interactions. Be willing to respond rather than react. Remaining calm goes a long way and sets the tone for all. Exercise self-control in speaking; either say nothing at the time or say the right thing. Think before you speak — it’s a very powerful skill. Clear and simple thinking produces incredible results. You will be amazed at the changes you’ll see in a short time.
Learn to become more observant. Consider the situation from different vantage points. The old adage “walk a mile in their shoes” applies. Ask team members for feedback. Invaluable information can be mined. Try to truly understand what’s happening and what role you are playing in it. This approach can transform your reaction(s) to any set of conditions. Better communication and decisions will produce a positive spiral of events. Staff will feel valued and respected. This in turn will engender trust and respect for you — their fearless leader.
People naturally tend to see what’s wrong so we can fix it. The idea is to look for the good. Leaders need to hone in on what is working and going well. While in the midst of a “setback” continue using your new approach. Keep looking for the good. And remember nothing lasts forever, this too shall pass. A balanced approach is the way to go.
Begin a habit of affirmation. Look for opportunities to recognize and reward positive behaviors. Marry this with an attitude of gratitude and you’ll go a long way. While on this journey, celebrate milestones along the way.
Implementing these ideas into your leadership role will cause your level of resiliency to increase dramatically. It will become second nature and will greatly affect others. New habits and thinking may be tough to implement at first, but like they say, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” Persistence will win out every time.
