PCS Inc. has been named as one of the Top Workplaces for a second year in a row by the Knoxville News Sentinel and partner Energage.
PCS is a local IT service provider based in Knoxville and a member of the Blount Partnership.
"We are extremely proud to have been named a Top Workplace for the second year in a row. For me, it is a real honor to work every day alongside a group of professionals who are committed to treating our clients and each other with the utmost respect and appreciation," PCS President Jeremy Waldroop said.
