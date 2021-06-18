The Blount County Chamber of Commerce has named Renee Poole its "Ambassador of the Month" for May.
Poole is the development director for Kingdom Design Ministries in Maryville. She was awarded the "Ambassador of the Month" honor at the chamber's monthly meeting on June 16. Chamber ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping them with their membership benefits.
