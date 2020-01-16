SmartBank has hired Don Roddy to be vice president, relationship manager in Maryville.
“Don brings nearly 20 years of banking experience to this position,” said David Conner, SmartBank’s Blount County market executive. “With his passion for impacting clients’ financial futures, and his extensive knowledge of the local market, he will be a valuable asset for SmartBank in Blount County.”
Most recently, Roddy served as the commercial/business banking relationship manager for Regions Bank. He is a certified treasury professional (CTP) and has extensive experience in governmental and institutional lending for the East Tennessee market, according to a SmartBank news release.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to join a bank that has established such a strong brand and reputation in each of the communities it serves across the Southeast,” Roddy said.
Roddy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C, where he graduated magna cum laude. Outside of the office, he has been actively involved with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life events.
