The Shannondale senior living community is adding The Lodge at Shannondale to its West Knoxville campus at Vanosdale Road and Middlebrook Pike.
The project announced Tuesday is described as an “upscale active living community” is scheduled to open in winter 2020, with presales now open to the public.
Amenities include a fitness and wellness center, indoor pool and a lobby area featuring a “main street” concept that will include dining options with areas for family gatherings and social events. The interior design will be reminiscent of a mountain chalet complete with a fireplace.
The individual floor plan options will be one and two bedrooms with kitchens with square footage ranging from 771 to 1,550 square feet. Interior design options will be available such as flooring and paint color selections. All floor plans will have private balcony or patio space.
