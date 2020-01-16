A new law firm that says it emphasizes community outreach as a top priority has opened in Knoxville.
Drozdowski & Rabin, PLLC, will serve people with physical and mental disabilities needing Social Security disability benefits in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, according to a news release.
The lead attorneys are Emma Drozdowski Webb and Jeffrey A. Rabin. The lawyers and professional staff at Drozdowski & Rabin bring more than 100 years of combined legal experience for people with disabilities.
Webb, managing attorney in the Knoxville office, has been working on behalf of Social Security disability claimants since 2008 and is a graduate of Tulane University and Loyola University College of Law in Chicago.
She has lectured nationally on Social Security law issues and comes from an advocacy lineage with parents who were both lawyers representing claimants in the Social Security field.
Rabin has over 30 years of experience in Social Security disability law and is a nationally recognized attorney who has lectured from coast to coast. Much of his career has focused on mental health and homeless claimants, as well as those with multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.
He graduated from DePaul University College of Law in 1980 and from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1977.
