In response to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) now accepting federal grant applications for its Rural Energy of America Program (REAP), Knoxville-based Solar Alliance is presenting an informative workshop to help business owners understand how to get 75% of a solar system paid for with tax incentives and grants.
The free Solar Alliance workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Lick Skillet Farm, 800 Lick Skillet Lane, New Market. Attendance is free by registering online. For more information, contact Harvey Abouelata at habouelata@solaralliance.com
REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. REAP grant application submissions are due by Oct. 31, and many types of businesses are eligible.
“There is a big misconception that grants to fund solar installations to offset energy costs are reserved for agricultural producers or working farms, and that is simply not the case,” Harvey Abouelata, vice president of commercial solar for Solar Alliance, said in a release. “We’ve helped businesses of all types and sizes apply for and receive grants for solar solutions that have a huge impact on energy costs and their bottom lines. The main prerequisite is that the business be in an area deemed rural and they are classified as a small business. The USDA definition of “small business” is actually broader than most people realize, so we encourage business owners to get in touch with us so we can help them navigate the process and determine what support is available.”
Applying for the USDA REAP energy grant can be time-consuming and intimidating, so Solar Alliance offers a turnkey program to help businesses in rural communities. “Solar Alliance has secured millions of dollars in tax incentives/credits and grants for customers to help offset project costs. The REAP grant can be combined with the investment tax credit (ITC) and the modified accelerated cost recovery system (MACRS) depreciation which makes for an attractive payback,” Abouelata said.
“The savings from our solar installation are a critical part of our cost-cutting strategy, and our customers appreciate our commitment to the environment. The turnkey approach Solar Alliance took to handling both the REAP grant and the total installation made everything easy,” Alex Miller, CEO of Lick Skillet Farm said.
According to the USDA website, this program helps increase American energy independence by increasing the private sector supply of renewable energy and decreasing the demand for energy through energy efficiency improvements. Over time, these investments can also help lower the cost of energy for small businesses and agricultural producers.
“It’s a rare occasion when a business can drive down a fixed-cost,” said Ted Wampler, Jr., president of Wampler Farm Sausage in Lenoir City. “We installed several solar projects through the grant process since 2009 and have been recognized as an innovative business in our industry. I highly recommend going for a REAP grant,” he said.
Randy DeBord, an entrepreneurial businessman involved in the revitalization of downtown Morristown utilized a REAP grant to install solar at McFarland Pharmacy where he is president and owner. “Grants to help reduce energy costs aren’t just for farmers,” noted DeBord. “Many small, for-profit businesses qualify, regardless of the type of business.”
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a tough 16 months for small businesses, especially those located in rural areas,” said Abouelata.
“We are here to help navigate the application process through construction so small businesses can become energy independent and control their costs.”
Solar Alliance charges a fee for its grant writing services which can be applied in the form of a credit during the construction phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.