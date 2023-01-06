Beer needs four ingredients at a minimum to be a beer: water, yeast, hops and barley. Two local military men will be sticking to the basics for a brewery they are opening on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville this spring.
Shaun Withers and Andy Redley have been brewing for about a decade and a half. Withers said his and Redley's paths were parallel until they started brewing together.
Withers will be retiring from the military in about a year; Redley said he has about six or seven years before he can retire from his post at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Louisville, where he instructs helicopter pilots for the U.S Army. Withers is an Air Force chief master sergeant working in public relations at the base.
They met around 2009 at a home brewing course, Redley said. Withers started brewing in a turkey frying pot. Now he and Redley are graduating into a full-scale operation capable of producing over 200 gallons of beer at once.
Unlike their professions in the military, Redley said brewing beer isn't restrictive and allows creativity.
Withers is more traditional, while Redley said he likes to experiment with ingredients — like the difference between classical music and jazz. He said his and Withers' differences balance out, and some of their first beers will lean toward the traditional side.
"I think it's going to end up exactly where it needs to be between the two of us," Redley said.
As the community becomes more comfortable with craft beer, Withers and Redley said they may dip into more experimental brews and grow with the community — a light German-style ale, West Coast IPA, red ale and potentially lagers to start.
Swä'rā
The science side of operations will be fully located inside 1528 E. Broadway Ave., which Lowe's Drugs previously used for offices. Next door, the pharmacy's former warehouse will become the brewery's storefront.
Named Swä'rā Brewing Co., its planned to be an encouraging space for conversation. The name is the phonetic spelling of the French word "soirée."
"We want the brewery to feel like you're going over to someone's house," Redley said, and added that deciding on a name was challenging because hundreds of breweries in and outside of the local community have unique names already claimed.
Defined by Oxford Languages as "an evening party or gathering, typically in a private house, for conversation or music," an ongoing soirée is what Redley and Withers envision for the unfinished, "bare-bones" warehouse.
The two hope what is now dull concrete, exposed walls and a litter of various construction tools will transform into a place where the community comes with friends or family and can find new friends. "Not just a neighborhood bar," Redley said, they want the brewery to be a social scene.
Instead of tables designed for a small cluster of people, Redley said the brewery may have larger tables designed for multiple groups of people to intermingle.
He and Withers have more ideas about encouraging face-to-face time among guests by providing a discount on drinks for putting phones away. Withers also explained how the brewery may have a "pay it forward" board. "Pay it forward" is similar to someone in a fast food drive thru paying for the order of the person in line behind, but it is broader.
Logistics
Business plans have morphed as the two have worked with the city of Maryville, Redley said. During the Maryville City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, council signed off on the beer permit for Swä'rā. The Maryville Planning Commission will look at the business plan for logistics and site engineering, such as parking spaces.
Working through the process to open the business came with a learning curve, Redley said.
Following guidelines, Withers said the total capacity of the storefront will be about 52 people. They are aiming to open in the spring, most likely in April.
With Tri-Hop Brewery and Blackberry Farm Brewery nearby, Redley said all three business owners are excited about their proximity. The idea is that customers will float among the three places to try offerings at each, as opposed to driving to one craft beer brewery and then going home.
Redley said he hopes Swä'rā will settle in the middle of Tri-Hop's and Blackberry's brewing personalities, between neighborhood friendly and upscale.
He said he would like to showcase live music, especially given the saturation of talent in the community. He and Withers plan to create a patio in the area behind the storefront, where a food truck will be stationed.
Purchasing a food truck helped cut costs and bypass some regulations, Redley said. They are already completing renovations on the two buildings to make their business work. A kitchen would have been another hefty expense and limited indoor guests to those with two legs and no fur.
They also saved money on the large-scale brewing equipment, by purchasing the inventory of a brewery closing in another state.
