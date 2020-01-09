Tennessee is the No. 12 growth state in America, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2019.
The state slipped four spots from its No. 8 ranking a year ago, yet it continues to be among the country’s most consistent states for growth. Tennessee ranked No. 5 for growth in 2017 and No. 12 in 2016.
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.
Tennessee arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks held steady while departures also held steady compared to the state’s 2018 numbers. Arrivals continued to account for better than 50.1% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Tennessee to make it the No. 12 state for netting do-it-yourself movers.
Florida welcomed more than sunshine and tourists in 2019. It greeted the largest number of U-Haul moving trucks entering its borders versus exiting them, establishing a new No. 1 growth state for the first time in four years.
Florida, which ranked second to Texas from 2016-18, bested the Lone Star State for growth this past year, according to U-Haul data analyzing U.S. migration trends for 2019.
Texas inched back one spot to No. 2 while continuing its strong run of procuring do-it-yourself movers. North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington round out the top five growth states for 2019.
California ranked 49th, and Illinois was 50th for the fourth time in five years, pacing the out-migration states with the largest net losses of U-Haul trucks crossing their borders.
