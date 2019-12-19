Tennessee’s exports fell by more than $500 million for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, a 6.6% loss, according to the latest “Global Commerce” trade report from Middle Tennessee State’s Business and Economic Research Center.
“It was a disappointing showing, with the state ranked only 37th among all 50 in its export performance. This was despite another surge in medical-related shipments,” said Global Commerce author Steven Livingston, BERC associate director and a professor of political science and international relations at MTSU.
“Most of the losses were close to home, with Canada and Mexico each reducing their Tennessee imports by $200 million. State exporters continue to face strong headwinds in the form of declining auto sales, low global growth and the ongoing trade wars.”
Livingston noted that Tennessee’s export drop from the previous year was “substantially larger” than 1.7% drop experienced nationally.
Medical exports a bright spot
Though there were plenty of disappointments, Livingston started is focus on the bright spots. The biggest were, once again, in the health care area. Shipments of medical and dental instruments increased by more than $100 million for the quarter, a 23% gain from the third quarter of 2018. Orthopedics and artificial joint exports also gained nearly $100 million, for an even larger 35% gain.
Medicaments and pharmaceuticals? A 43% gain to $76 million. The only medical-related product that did not perform well was antisera, which did experience a substantial $44 million loss. But there can be little doubt about the global success of Tennessee exporters in this sector of the economy, Livington wrote.
Other sectors post losses
Elsewhere, unfortunately, things were different, according to the report says. Aircraft shipments dropped nearly $200 million, a 43% loss. A number of automotive-related exports did not fare well. Cars themselves were off 16%, a $100 million loss. Aluminum plating was down $50 million. Engine parts and auto parts were down as well.
For the auto sector, pretty much alone fighting the tide were electric auto batteries and car engines. Both saw gains of $40 million. The cellphone industry suffered as well. Its exports were down by over 40% to $126 million. Kraftliner paper, titanium dioxides, bulldozers and mobile lifters (for tractor-trailers) all were down significantly.
Whisky exports, still subject to retaliatory tariffs, lost $75 million in exports for the quarter. The bottom line is that export losses were across a number of sectors, and often deep, Livingston said in the Global Commerce report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.