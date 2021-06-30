Turner Publishing Company, of Nashville, has launched a direct to consumer website: Turner Bookstore at http:// turnerbookstore.com.
Turner Bookstore allows customers to browse Turner’s bestselling, award-winning books in a wide range of categories and formats and order books directly from Turner Publishing.
“Through Turner Bookstore, readers will also enjoy competitive pricing, a simplified checkout process, and free shipping on orders over $35,” the company stated in a release.
“Publishers have traditionally relied on other online retailers to sell their books, but now e-commerce solutions are now available that provide features that are just as good as leading online book retailers and give us the ability to offer greater benefits to our customers. By shopping at Turner Bookstore, you also support small business and independent authors,” Todd Bottorff, president and publisher at Turner, said.
The site’s fulfillment back end is pro-grade, the same one that leading online book retailers use for consumer direct fulfillment.
Readers who shop online with Turner Bookstore will receive special offers and access to content about Turner’s books and authors that are available exclusively through the site.
