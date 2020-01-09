United Way of Blount County has promoted Wendy Wand to vice president. Wand, who has been with the organization eight years, was most recently the director of Community Impact.
“Wendy has a deep understanding of our impact work and our community, and I know her energy and drive will continue to move us forward in achieving our mission,” said Jennifer Wackerhagen, president and CEO. “I am certain that her leadership will continue to shape our vision and advance our strategic plan. I’m looking forward to all that Wendy will accomplish.”
Wand said she feels fortunate to serve the community that raised her.
“Working alongside deeply passionate people here in my hometown means so much to me, and this promotion only strengthens the work I feel called to do,” said Wand. “The joy I receive from this career is never lost on me. I greatly appreciate our human resources team, our board and Jennifer for seeing such great potential in my work. I look forward to growing more in my leadership role with this amazing team.”
