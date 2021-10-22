Preparing for farm succession may seem like a daunting and overwhelming task. To secure a farm’s future, however, it’s a task that should be handled with careful planning. University of Tennessee Extension is providing a Farmland Legacy Webinar series, designed to help farmers navigate this important succession undertaking.
“Successful farm transition planning includes preparing the next generation for managing the family business,” said Kevin Ferguson, coordinator of the webinar series and of the successful MANAGE program. “A farm succession plan should also help ensure the success of the operation when transferred from one generation to the next. This webinar series includes a number of nationally recognized speakers who will provide advice, practical tips and techniques to guide the family through the process of developing and executing the plan.”
The live Zoom webinar begins Nov. 9 and will feature nationally prominent speakers on farm transitioning. Webinar topics include family communication, business and estate planning, record keeping and much more. A full listing of speakers, topics and additional information is available at farmlandlegacy.tennessee.edu/farmland-legacy-webinar.
Online registration is open through Nov. 9 at the link above, or you can register by mail by Nov. 5. The live Zoom webinar series begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 11, 16, 18 and 23. There are two webinar cost options: option one requires a $75 registration fee that includes the webinar series and online access to the newly updated, 120-page Planning Today for Tomorrow’s Farms workbook, while option two requires a $100 registration fee and includes the webinar series and a printed version of the workbook.
Contact Kevin Ferguson with questions about the webinar series at kferguson@utk.edu or 615-898-7710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.