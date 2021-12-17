University of Tennessee Extension is launching an educational program uniquely designed to help beginning farmers or individuals starting a new venture in agriculture. UT Farming Fundamentals provides participants with resources and information on the essential principles needed to build a successful operation.
Program topics will include production basics, farm and financial management, marketing, taxes, business plan development and other related topics.
“UT Farming Fundamentals is specifically set up for beginning farmers to start their business on a strong foundation and help avoid early missteps,” said program coordinator Charley Martinez, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. “This program was developed by agents and specialists across the state of Tennessee.”
The program launches Jan. 1, and online registration is open. Once registered, participants will receive a link that enables on-demand access to all of the program’s videos and resources. The cost of participating in the program is $100. Participants who fully complete the program will receive a certification and, if they signed up, they will qualify for the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, which provides cost share dollars to agricultural producers.
For more information, visit farmingfundamentals.tennes see.edu. Contact Charley Martinez with questions about the program at cmart113@utk.edu or 865-974-7414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.