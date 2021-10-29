More than 90 bred heifers and bred/open cows will be offered at the annual Fall Cattle Sale presented by the University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. With the help of Tays Realty and Auction, LLC., the auction and all bidding will be online.
“Utilizing online bidding technology allows buyers the convenience of bidding on cattle without physically attending on the day of the sale,” says Walt Hitch, director of the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. “Anyone who has bought from us in the past will recognize the auction setup, as it is very similar. We will assist any bidders who need help during the registration process.”
An open house and preview will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at the Plateau Center in Crossville. At the preview, representatives will be available to show the cattle, assist in bidder registrations and give instructions for bidding. Lunch will be provided for all preview attendees. Cattle may also be previewed prior to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The online auction can be found at taysauctions.com. Register to bid at any time. The auction will go live starting Tuesday, Nov. 2. Auctions will begin to close at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
All heifers and cows to be sold are registered Angus and part of the UT herd. Animals will be grouped similar to previous sales. Animals will be sold by the pen, and pens will be made up of 2-4 animals similar in size and genetics. A total of 32 pens or lots will be sold.
Animals will be available for pickup from Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 19. Payment must be made prior to pick up.
For additional information regarding the animals for sale and the preview, please contact Walt Hitch at 931-484-0034 or jhitch@utk.edu.
For additional information on registration and bidding, please contact Nate Houser at 423-605-7511 or nate@taysauc tions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.