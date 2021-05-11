The case of a Maryville man accused of murdering a 26-year-old Louisville man was sent to a Blount County grand jury for possible indictment after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Five witnesses, including a woman who said she was involved with both men, testified in Judge William R. Brewer's courtroom regarding the case of Steven Alexander Green, 38. Prosecutors pushed probable cause that Green shot and killed John Willis, 26, in February, while the defense claimed there wasn't enough physical evidence to prosecute him.
A full version of this story will be included in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.
