The nearly 67 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits are facing a 20-25% reduction in benefits.
Social Security is the closest thing to a defined benefit retirement plan most Americans now enjoy. It provides a modest foundation of retirement protection, a lifetime benefit more secure and stable than any 401K or IRA. It constitutes the major source of income for most older beneficiaries, and provides critical support to seriously disabled workers and to young dependents of workers who have died.
No one should be comforted by the apparent agreement forged during the President’s State of the Union address to not cut Social Security. The risk is not that Congress will act to reduce Social Security; the risk is that Congress will do nothing, and benefits will be cut by operation of existing law. Doing nothing is what Congress does best.
Social Security benefits can only be paid from funds generated by Social Security taxes. In a little more than a decade, those taxes will only be enough to fund 75-80 percent of promised Social Security benefits.
This is not news. Actuaries identified this issue in the mid-1990s. Essentially, more people (the glut of baby boomers) are drawing benefits and fewer workers are paying Social Security taxes. It is mostly demographics.
Fixing the problem is not technically hard. There are just three basic approaches: 1) Increase Social Security taxes, 2) Reduce Social Security benefits, and/or 3) increase earnings on the Social Security Trust Fund. Options to fix Social Security finances have been studied to death. The menu of options is no mystery.
The problem is that Congress refuses to tackle hard problems, preferring to pontificate rather than act.
Most Democrats want to just raise Social Security taxes, mostly on people with higher incomes. Most Republicans, who usually take a “no new taxes” pledge, instead look to reduce benefits, preferably without looking like they are doing so. Some Republicans advocate “privatizing” Social Security, shifting investment responsibility and risk to individuals.
Higher returns on the Trust Fund would increase revenue without cutting benefits. The Social Security Trust Fund may now only invest in low-yielding US Treasury securities. Investing some portion of the Trust Fund in higher yielding securities, emulating other pension funds, would increase revenue. Wall Street, which views such investing as their exclusive bailiwick, would strenuously oppose this approach.
The only way Social Security financing gets fixed is if Democrats and Republicans crawl out of their corners and come up with a compromise that will garner a bipartisan consensus sufficient to pass Congress and be signed into law. The failure of Congress to act will reduce the income of Social Security recipients by hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
It is long past time for our elected representatives in Congress to stop the meaningless pontificating and fix Social Security’s finances. It will only get harder the longer they wait.
And while they are at it, maybe Congress can increase the number of workers contributing to Social Security — and reduce the number of “help wanted” signs — by also tackling immigration reform.
