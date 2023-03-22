I still vividly remember the day my son learned to read. We had been working through the book, "Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons," (note … it was not exactly easy and took more than 100 days) and one day it just clicked! I could see it on his face and in his eyes. He proceeded to very slowly read every easy reader book in our home. I sat with him for hours as he proudly, but oh so slowly, read about the C- C- Ca Cat on the M- M- M – Ma – mat. Parents … you know the type of patience that takes! Once the resources available at our house were exhausted — we headed to the Blount County Public Library. So, our homeschooling and learning partnership with the library began.
I am not one to proclaim that homeschooling is the only or even the best way for everyone to learn. How we educate our children is a personal choice. Whether you elect to homeschool or not, the library provides numerous opportunities for parents to encourage a love of learning in their children. If you are worried about missing something important as you teach your child, just remember what Albert Einstein said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”
On Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m., the Blount County Public Library, in conjunction with the Blount County Home Education Association (BHEA), will present Homeschool 101. This program is open to the public. Beginning at 6 p.m. participants will have the opportunity to chat with current homeschoolers as well as take a look at their curriculum. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Sharon Lawson room where requirements to homeschool in Tennessee will be reviewed as well as the different approaches to homeschooling. And of course, we will discuss what BCPL provides and how homeschoolers can take advantage of the free resources available here. Whether you are planning to homeschool for the foreseeable future, or just for a season, you are sure to find information and support.
In many ways, homeschooling is just an extension of what parents do on a daily basis: teach our children. The goal of many parents is to encourage a lifestyle centered on learning, questioning, reading, and discussing. While that is the goal, we know that it is not always easy, and we are learning right alongside our children. Soon after my son got the hang of reading, one of his first questions was “Why is Cat spelled with a C and not a K?” Good. We like questions. Even when I don’t know the answer, I know where I can go to find it — at the library!
