KNOXVILLE — Mississippi State first baseman Hunter Hines grounded a routine ground ball to Christian Moore at second for what should have been the second out of the first inning.
Instead, the sophomore bobbled it, allowing Hines to reach — an error that ultimately cost No. 16 Tennessee a run when Dakota Jordan clubbed a triple to left-center four pitches later.
A slumping Moore may have let that fielding miscue linger in recent weeks, but on Saturday, he let it go and made amends at the plate to help the No. 16 Vols complete a second consecutive series sweep with a 13-2 run-rule victory over Mississippi State on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“You have arguably the most dangerous hitter in the SEC (in Hines), Drew (Beam) makes a good pitch and we just don’t make the play at second,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said.
“That’s incentive for the average person to be down on themselves ... but he did the absolute best thing (he could). He was frustrated, as he should be, and then he set it aside. After that he was arguably one of the best players, if not the best player, on the field.”
Moore went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the finale to conclude a series in which he reached base six times in 14 plate appearances with four extra-base hits (three home runs and a double) and six RBIs.
He had reached safely nine times in the previous three weekends combined.
“It’s definitely a momentum switch for me,” Moore said. “I feel a lot more comfortable up there with my swing and the pitches I’m swinging at which is definitely huge for me because I kind of got away from that the last couple of weeks.”
Moore cited a rushed approach at the plate for the deviation from an early-season output that saw him slash .349/.504/.581 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs through the first 29 games of the season.
Upset with his recent slump, Moore called Tennessee associate head coach Josh Elander on Monday to ask what he was seeing and eventually the two met in the batting cages for two to three hours to smooth things out.
“Obviously, I wasn’t swinging it well for a couple weeks,” Moore said. “I was trying to rush a lot to pitches. Just staying to my approach and doing what I do, I think that was the switch for me, getting back in that mental space of I know who I am and I know what I can do. Just go out there and do it.”
Moore’s resurgence mirrors that of Tennessee (30-14, 11-10 SEC), which has won six consecutive SEC games after winning five through its first five series.
The hope is both can continue to trend in the same direction.
“I’m a big believer in the law of percentages,” Vitello said. “You can’t go 5-for-5 every day, but he’s only going to stay down so long. The percentages will equal out in his favor and show that he’s a really good player but not until you let it happen. ... Sometimes these kids get frustrated and let it spiral into something more than it really is.
“... Our next game we play will be May. As a team you want to march into May and we did that as a group, and he certainly did that as a player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.