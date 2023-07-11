Bessemer closure

On Wednesday, July 12, West Bessemer Street will have only one lane open from the intersection with Hamilton Crossing Drive and McCammon Avenue to Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 276 Hamilton Crossing Drive.

 Courtesy of the city of Alcoa
  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.