We heard many references to the “House Rules” during the turbulent final week of the 2023 Tennessee Legislative Session (capped off by expulsion of two of three legislators said to have upset decorum and exhibited disorderly behavior). What are those rules, and where do they come from? Do the rules encourage debate while assuring decorum?
According to several journalists and legislators, the guidance from Permanent Rules of Order of the Tennessee House of Representatives for 113th session is sometimes applied in ways that limit healthy debate and a variety of viewpoints as in these examples:
• A new rule states that anyone with questions on a bill has only 5 minutes total time. If the sponsor answers slowly, including reading the bill from start to finish, the time is used up and the question goes unanswered.
• We heard in the recent hubbub the use of “previous question” to end debate. What this does is allow anyone who has added their name to the list of questioners to use their time, not to ask a question, but simply to ask for the “previous question” and end debate.
• House members are supposed to be able to ask question or raise points of order from the floor by standing and raising their hand with the first standing to be recognized. It has been reported that the Speaker does not always follow this simple rule.
• House committee rules require that all votes be by roll call, but this practice has been abandoned. Voice votes are notoriously inaccurate.
Finally, we wondered why censure for the three legislators was not employed rather than the more draconian expulsion. Article II, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution allows the House of Representatives to “determine the rules of its proceedings” as well as to “punish its members for disorderly behavior.” Further, the Constitution states both chambers of the legislature may expel a member “with the concurrence of two-thirds” of the body. According to the Permanent Rules, lawmakers who continue to “transgress” may be subject to censure, but expulsion is not listed among the punishments for violations of decorum. The expulsion provision is only listed in the Constitution without clarification of cause.
Democracies are well served by vigorous debate and fair play.
Marilyn Finley is a Blount County resident and a member of the League of Women Voters.
