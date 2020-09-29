Michael Reagan is the son of the late President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

Editor’s note: The family of Breonna Taylor received a $12 million settlement from the city of Louisville. A definitive account of her shooting is at https://www.nytimes.com/article/breonna-taylor-police.html?auth=login-facebook.