Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is a revelation and stands as a testament to the classic novel’s timelessness.
The latest film adaptation doesn’t reinvent the wheel. While Gerwig has cut her teeth as an art house actress and director, she doesn’t experiment much here. In fact, the biggest change narratively speaking is simply telling all of the events in a nonlinear way. Otherwise, this is the same story — for the most part.
Consider Amy March, who a lot of folks have hated over the years. I was one of them. She is petulant and selfish. Two words: Jo’s manuscript.
Whether in Louisa May Alcott’s book or one of the many film adaptations, Amy is a hard pill to swallow. Until Greta Gerwig got a hold of her, that is.
Gerwig doesn’t completely rewrite the character, but she does add a level of depth and nuance to Amy that she hasn’t received in other film adaptations. For the first time, I actually understood Amy and, even more shocking, liked her. (Granted, Florence Pugh, who plays the youngest March, deserves a great deal of the credit, too. Her portrayal is fantastic.) We still hate Amy for burning Jo’s manuscript, but it’s a bit more short-lived, thanks to Pugh and Gerwig.
“Little Women” tells the story of the four March sisters — Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlan) and Amy — growing up in 1860s America. Their father (Bob Odenkirk) is away fighting in the Civil War, and their beloved mother, Marmee (Laura Dern), is not only raising these girls by herself, but she’s offering food, aid and support to those waiting at home.
While the book is told linearly and takes us from the girls’ youth to adulthood, Gerwig alters our perspective of the events in their lives. For example, she makes the clever decision to introduce us to the adult versions of the March girls first. We meet Amy and Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) as adults in France long before we meet all of them as impressionable teens navigating the pitfalls of youth.
Jo and Laurie are one of literature’s most famous pairs. (For those who know the story, a young Laurie offers his heart to Jo but is rejected. Later, he ends up with Amy.) Many think they should have ended up together, and Amy was simply the next best thing. I’ve even thought it myself. Gerwig skirts the issue by allowing us to watch the relationship between Amy and Laurie develop first.
It’s a smart move.
There are a lot of smart moves in “Little Women.” Jo is often everyone’s favorite March because of her chutzpah, passion and tenacity. She turns the world on its head, and it’s fun to watch. Ronan — who was also Gerwig’s leading lady in “Ladybird” — captures Jo’s essence beautifully.
Meg’s story is a bit secondary here, so Watson isn’t given a lot to work with. It’d be impossible to give all the girls equal play, but it does feel a bit like Meg’s just thrown in because they had to.
Beth’s tale is still tragic. The film treats her death as more of a sudden event, though, while the book devoted an entire chapter to her slowly fading away. Again, the written word allows for a lot more than a two-hour movie.
While I sit down and sort through my thoughts, it’s apparent that “Little Women” is a story I struggle to see on its own terms. I compare it to the novel I’ve read countless times and screen versions I’ve watched countless others.
As a director or writer, that’s an uncomfortable place to be seen with the number of reboots and remakes that fail every year to connect with fans who scrutinize every creative decision. These fans are brutal, and they don’t like when something they hold dear is not given the treatment they feel it deserves.
Luckily, Gerwig manages to craft something that feels authentic and familiar, while drawing out material about art, copyright ownership and gender roles that have long been overlooked.
The end result is something that feels like both a personal artistic statement and pop filmmaking. It is nothing short of astounding, and I look forward to seeing where Gerwig’s career goes from here.
