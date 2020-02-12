I’d been seeing buzz about “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” for a few weeks. There were plenty of Twitter trolls who had criticized the film until they were probably blue in the face. They complained about the female leads, the lack of sexy costumes and a lot more.
I had a bit of trepidation, too, but it wasn’t because I needed more skin showing on the cast. No, it was because I truly disliked 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” which introduced us to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. I didn’t like the movie, and I thought Harley was obnoxious. She wasn’t the worst part of the film, but she definitely wasn’t the best.
I was familiar with “Birds of Prey” through comics, but the Robbie-produced film puts its own spin on it. Harley has recently broken up with the Joker (not seen here, but played by Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad”), and she’s not really taking it well. She’s living it up and has a get-out-of-jail free card because no one knows she’s no longer under the protection of the Clown Prince of Crime. When the news breaks, it’s Harley hunting season, though.
Everyone wants Harley dead, but maybe no one as much as Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), a.k.a. crime boss Black Mask. He loathes Harley and can’t wait to see his No. 1 henchman Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) peel her face off. Literally. To save her skin (and face), Harley agrees to bring in a young thief named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who’s managed to get hold of a priceless diamond Sionis wants.
Needless to say, everyone is after Cassandra, including Det. Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), who also happens to work for Sionis. She’s one of the good guys, though. Rounding out the group is assassin Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who just wants to kill all the bad people of the world.
Sionis wants everyone dead, and the four-and-a-half women must band together to combat Black Mask and his army.
Before I analyze this one, let’s get a couple things out of the way. “Birds of Prey” didn’t have a great opening weekend. It was also renamed “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” for theaters and search purposes in order to make it easier to find.
Both of those news items make it appear like this might be a problem film, a blockbuster bomb. That couldn’t be further from the truth, though.
This film is one of the best comic book movies I’ve seen in a long time. It’s crazy fun and wildly inventive, while being both grounded and realistic. That’s not an easy feat, especially when your main character has a hyena named Bruce as her pet.
Speaking of, Robbie is nothing less than perfect this time out. Quinn has layers of complexity and nuance that were sorely lacking in “Suicide Squad.” She still wants to see the world burn, but she cares about people, too. When she’s betrayed by a close friend, possibly her only friend, her reaction is nothing less than heartbreaking. We feel her guilt and pain, as her character is stripped of that devil-may-care veneer.
While Robbie’s Quinn has been given a much-needed update, Smollett’s Dinah Lance is a real treasure in her first outing. She feels like an authentic Black Canary. She has the bravado, the directness, the toughness. She also has the compassion and softness, something that is born out of her simple, yet not simplistic, moral viewpoint. She sees actions in the absolute, either right or wrong, and that perception finds her making many choices that might appear odd at first glance, such as helping Quinn, a person that she despises.
Winstead’s Bertinelli doesn’t get a lot of play. She is a neurotic assassin. Think the girl at prom who is waiting on someone to ask her for a dance. At the same time, she is confident in her physical abilities, her killing prowess. It makes for an interesting contradiction.
Basco’s Cain and Perez’s Montoya aren’t given a lot to work with in this installment. Both are given enough material and screen time for their arcs and motivations to be clear. Nonetheless, they could benefit from a little more attention next time. (And, yes, I think there will be a next time. It’s apparently made back its production costs due to a reduced budget.)
“Birds of Prey” has been a truly divisive film. There aren’t sugar-coated heroes here. The film is rated R, and it’s worthy of that rating. It follows in the vein of “Deadpool” and “Logan,” offering something a bit more adult than your typical comic book fare. These women also aren’t cut-and-dry heroes. They’re flawed, and sometimes they aren’t even overly good people.
“Birds of Prey” puts a spotlight on leads that might not be your average superhero. But, it’s a film that understands what it’s like to be female, what it’s like to be a hero, what it’s like to have long hair in a fight and need one of your sisters to offer you a ponytail holder. Sure, it focuses on female empowerment, but it’s a film for everyone. It’s a crass-as-all-get-out, hyper-violent journey through the darker recesses of humanity’s souls that manages to be inclusive, optimistic and uplifting. As I said earlier, the characters here are a contradiction. The movie is one, as well. But, it’s a really, really good one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.