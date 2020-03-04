Growing up with an older brother, I learned early exactly how awesome video games are. To this day, I still love playing games, although my tastes have changed over the years. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the vibrant blue hedgehog that battled villains and collected golden rings, was crazy fun and definitely a favorite when I was a kid.
Sonic is arguably one of SEGA’s most famous creations, so it wasn’t surprising the company decided to turn its gaming superstar into a feature film. That’s not to say it wasn’t without some bumps in the road, namely the design of its titular character.
When the trailer first dropped, saying Sonic looked weird is a bit of an understatement. When dealing with an animated character, it should be fairly simple to translate that character into another animated creation, right? Not the first go-around. The studio went back to the drawing board after the gaming fandom and everyone else with eyeballs heckled the character's appearance. The second iteration was much better and is what we saw hit theaters a couple of weeks ago.
The film focuses on Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who has ended up on Earth after his home planet proves to no longer be safe for him. After all, he’s got a power that could be corrupted and used by the bad guys. Unfortunately, he must live in secret on Earth because he knows bad guys could find him here, too. It’s a life of solitude and sadness. Sonic makes a life for himself, but he’s completely alone. He doesn’t have friends, and he doesn’t have a family here. He amuses himself by hiding outside houses and watching movies with Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter). He’s essentially a peeping Tom, and they’re the surrogate family he longs for, if we have to put labels on them.
When Sonic lets loose a supersonic EMP in a small town, he garners the attention of the government, including evil scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who wants to use him for scientific experiments. Sonic’s only hope is Tom, a small-town police officer who agrees to help Sonic get safely off Earth via golden rings. It’s a whole thing, but honestly, the only thing you need to know is the film sets up a fantastic, awkward buddy-cop duo in Tom and Sonic.
Tom has become Public Enemy No. 1, because he’s helping an electric-blue hedgehog from another planet. Tom has big dreams of doing great things. He’s lived in a small town his entire life, and he wants to do big-city cop things. He’s accepted a position in San Francisco’s police department, and helping Sonic could destroy that dream. Or, maybe it could be the thing he needs to understand what’s truly important in life.
I was actually pleasantly surprised by “Sonic the Hedgehog.” I went in expecting the film to be complete and total poo, but then I’ve always been a bit of a sucker for an odd couple/opposites attract pairing. Tom and Sonic are fun to watch. Sonic is like an overzealous child that wants to experience everything. He’s lived his life in secret, and he’s never had a friend to experience things with. Watching his childlike innocence prevail as Tom decides to have a bit of fun in life is a nice combination.
In fact, a lot of things work well in the film. Sonic feels very authentic to the video game a lot of us grew up with. It’s engaging, it’s fun and it packs its own kind of thrill. As a kid, I loved sending Sonic running across the landscape, collecting rings, taking out bad guys and just exploring. That same vibe is present in this movie, and Marsden pulls off his part perfectly.
While “Sonic” is a fun film overall, not everything comes off so well. I’ve been a Jim Carrey fan since I was a kid. I watched him in films like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “The Mask,” and I applauded his more serious roles, like those in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Unfortunately, his Robotnik feels like it’s on a completely different plain. Maybe even a completely different film. Robotnik is dark, overacted and completely ridiculous. Seriously, there are some moments that seem a bit too dark/morbid for a film about a kid’s video game.
Carrey is the main detractor for me, and it’s a big one. A lot of the conflict and suspense doesn’t really resonate as much as it should. However, so much of the rest does work, that the entire film is able to overcome what could have derailed less put-together productions.
